Top Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – May 29th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated or headquartered in mainland China or Hong Kong and are traded on domestic exchanges (such as Shanghai and Shenzhen) as well as international venues (including the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. markets via American Depositary Receipts). They offer investors exposure to China’s economic growth and come in different classes—A-shares, B-shares and H-shares—each subject to its own currency denomination, trading eligibility and regulatory framework. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $523.00. 283,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,695. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 0.88. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

MTD traded up $3.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,161.22. 42,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,352. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,095.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,207.36.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.78. 416,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 313,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,641. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,294. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

