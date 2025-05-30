Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of DXLG stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Destination XL Group worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

