Best Airline Stocks To Research – May 29th

United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Zscaler are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services, giving investors partial ownership and potential claims on dividends and capital gains. Their performance tends to be cyclical and sensitive to factors such as passenger demand, fuel price fluctuations, labor costs, economic growth, and regulatory changes, often making them more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. 4,782,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 24,964,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,635,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of ZS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.35. 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,744. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.40. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.42 and a beta of 1.14.

