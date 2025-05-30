Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.7%

Hess stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.61. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

