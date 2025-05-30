Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 68,701 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $41,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.33.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

