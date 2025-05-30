Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,130 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 6.1% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

