FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

FFW Price Performance

FFWC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. FFW has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.07.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

