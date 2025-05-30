Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:FRAR)

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRARGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 29th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 1st.

