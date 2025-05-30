Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Ituran Location and Control has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRN

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 327.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.