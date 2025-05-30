Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PZA opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market cap of C$366.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. It offers a flavorful, varied and high-quality menu to pizza-lovers of all ages and tastes and it is composed of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional restaurants coast to coast, employing over 3,000 Canadians.

Dividend History for Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

