JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Japanese had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 98.31%.
JPMorgan Japanese Stock Up 0.2%
JFJ opened at GBX 614.99 ($8.30) on Friday. JPMorgan Japanese has a 52-week low of GBX 474.57 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 572.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.49. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.71.
JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 45 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.75. JPMorgan Japanese’s payout ratio is presently 5.91%.
About JPMorgan Japanese
Be at the heart of Japan’s new growth
Tap into Japan’s economic transformation and potential for long-term capital growth as a dynamic new generation of companies emerges
Why invest in this Trust?
Expertise – One of the largest and oldest closed-end funds to focus on Japanese equities. Managed by a Tokyo-based team of 25 Japan investment professionals, providing the vital local insights needed to uncover value in an under-researched market.
Portfolio: Invests in innovative Japanese companies from across the market cap spectrum that are leading the world in high-growth industries, including robotics, e-commerce, fintech and computer gaming.
Seeks out high quality companies with strong franchises, balance sheets and cash-flow generation, while fully integrating environmental, social and governance factors into stock selection.
Results- Provides access to a portfolio that is focused only on those high quality Japanese companies that we believe offer the most attractive opportunities for sustainable long-term capital growth.
