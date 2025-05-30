Ceps (LON:CEPS) Announces Earnings Results

Ceps (LON:CEPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.76 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ceps had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 23.34%.

Ceps Stock Up 3.8%

Ceps stock opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.45. Ceps has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a market cap of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of 813.33 and a beta of -0.14.

Get Ceps alerts:

About Ceps

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CEPS PLC operates as an industrial trading holding company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aford Awards, Friedman's, and Hickton Group segments. The Aford Awards segment offers sports trophies and engraving services. The Friedman's segment converts and distributes specialist lycra.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.