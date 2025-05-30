Ceps (LON:CEPS) Announces Earnings Results

Ceps (LON:CEPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.76 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ceps had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 23.34%.
Ceps Stock Up 3.8%
Ceps stock opened at GBX 24.40 ($0.33) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.45. Ceps has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.40). The company has a market cap of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of 813.33 and a beta of -0.14.
About Ceps
