True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

True North Commercial REIT Trading Up 0.8%

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$9.04 on Friday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is a Canadian-based open-ended Real estate investment trust company. It owns and acquires Canadian commercial real estate properties. Its objective is to maximize total returns to unitholders. Returns include a stable, reliable, and tax-efficient monthly cash distribution as well as long-term appreciation in the value of its units through the effective management of a portfolio of commercial properties.

