Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 51.9% increase from Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMUB opened at $49.32 on Friday. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Get Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.