AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.