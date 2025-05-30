Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

