AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,285 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

