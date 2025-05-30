Jennifer Mccalman Sells 974 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hershey Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average of $166.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $208.03.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.