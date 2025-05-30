Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) COO Lauren Antonoff Sells 4,546 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $282,897.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,889,241.94. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $176,293.88.

On Friday, March 28th, Lauren Antonoff sold 5,500 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $211,090.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $175,657.44.

On Thursday, March 6th, Lauren Antonoff sold 13,106 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $551,500.48.

Life360 Trading Up 0.4%

Life360 stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Research analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Life360 by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

