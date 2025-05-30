Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.54 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.50.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.