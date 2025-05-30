CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 3,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,578.40. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.10. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CorVel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

