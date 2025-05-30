GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.74 Billion Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27,298.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,717 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,744,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.88.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $323.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.57 and its 200-day moving average is $271.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $172.07 and a 52-week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

