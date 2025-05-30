Javier L. Evans Sells 7,800 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. This represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $52.10 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $120,497,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,547,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,658,000 after purchasing an additional 766,019 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,177,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

