Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Bradley D. Tilden Purchases 2,752 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,196.80. The trade was a 50.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Matson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

