Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985,559.90. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $36.43 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 364.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

