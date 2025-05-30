InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Cut to “Hold” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts cut shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IIP. National Bank Financial cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. TD Securities cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
