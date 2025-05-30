Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.23.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.77 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

