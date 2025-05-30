Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

