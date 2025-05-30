Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

