Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to Hold Rating

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.06.

Shares of NYSE:WBX opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

