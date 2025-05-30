Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Hold at Cfra Research

Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

