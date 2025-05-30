AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $206.29.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.