Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Insider Purchases $22,600.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 573,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,492.26. This represents a 3.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyliion Trading Down 5.8%

HYLN opened at $1.61 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $281.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyliion by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 171.4% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 443,412 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

