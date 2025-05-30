Nicolas Krantz Purchases 750 Shares of Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Nicolas Krantz acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,290.00.

Shares of TSE CSW.A opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$12.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market cap of C$332.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

