Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $10,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.