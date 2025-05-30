Insider Buying: LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Acquires 700 Shares of Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $10,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of SCD opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.96.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
