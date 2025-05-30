George E. Deese Purchases 6,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

