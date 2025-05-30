Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 134,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 102,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Africa Energy Trading Up 14.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

