Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of TSE:LB Q1 Earnings

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$28.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.37 and a one year high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,499.45%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

