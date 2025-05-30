Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CEO Sells 1,403 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CEO Scott W. Hart sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $84,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,896.97. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,163,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,340,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 661,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 515,760 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

