What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AES FY2025 Earnings?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AES in a report released on Wednesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE AES opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $2,646,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of AES by 1,976.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 65,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

