Q2 Earnings Forecast for ELVN Issued By Lifesci Capital

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

ELVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $870.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,032,846.16. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,865.36. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199,692 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 290,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

