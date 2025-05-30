Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for IRWD Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

