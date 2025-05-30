Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CPRX Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $24.58 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,214,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

