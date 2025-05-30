National Bank Financial Predicts IAMGOLD FY2025 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the mining company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.67.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD

In other news, Director Christiane Bergevin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$127,786.50. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.