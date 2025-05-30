Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $131.58 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $407,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nightview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 146.0% during the first quarter. Nightview Capital LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

