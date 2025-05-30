First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,317 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

