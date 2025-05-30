First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $11,715,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

