Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE CB opened at $293.94 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

