Kera Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,701,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.6%

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $300.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

