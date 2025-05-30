Park National Corp OH Has $321,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

